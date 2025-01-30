BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
BREAKING: Plane Crash in Washington D.C.
BREAKING: Plane Crash in Washington D.C.
A passenger plane has collided with a military US Army Blackhawk helicopter over the Potomac river outside Reagan National Airport in Washington, DC

From American Airlines: An American Eagle Flight 5342 en route
from Wichita, Kansas (ICT), to Washington, D.C. (DCA.
There were 60 passengers and four crew members on board the aircraft.

A massive emergency response has ensued across city, county and other local military and municipal services and agencies.

