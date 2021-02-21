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THE LAST PLANDEMIC OF 1976 - THEY DO NOT WANT THIS GOING AROUND
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334 views • February 21, 2021
THE LAST PLANDEMIC OF 1976 - THEY DO NOT WANT THIS GOING AROUND -
X53A Was a shot they tricked people into taking.... WATCH... This is a 10m TRUTH Swine flu report on "60 Minutes" produced by Norman Gorin and reported by Mike Wallace ... at time when there was still some real investigative journalism and reporting being done. This is an old segment from CBS '60 Minutes' on the swine flu (also known as H1N1) & the vaccine that was developed to stop the pandemic. When the news was actually Genuine.... A MUST SEE
X53A Was a shot they tricked people into taking.... WATCH... This is a 10m TRUTH Swine flu report on "60 Minutes" produced by Norman Gorin and reported by Mike Wallace ... at time when there was still some real investigative journalism and reporting being done. This is an old segment from CBS '60 Minutes' on the swine flu (also known as H1N1) & the vaccine that was developed to stop the pandemic. When the news was actually Genuine.... A MUST SEE
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