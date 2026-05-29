Pastor Ric (Rich_in_Christ) A Word from The Lord for you His son or daughter

Pastor Ric brings a word from the Lord he received for all mankind especially for those who are hurting in pain sickness or despondancy

John 3:16 For God so greatly loved and dearly prized the world that He [even] gave up His only begotten (unique) Son, so that whoever believes in (trusts in, clings to, relies on) Him shall not perish (come to destruction, be lost) but have eternal (everlasting) life.

Please visit our website https://noprisoners.life