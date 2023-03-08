Welcome To Proverbs Club.Adulteress Looked And Found You.

Proverbs 7:15 (NIV).

15) So I came out to meet you;

I looked for you and have found you!

Proverbs Club Commentary.

The adulteress is active in the streets.

She hunted for you, and has entrapped you.

RUN!

