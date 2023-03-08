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Welcome To Proverbs Club.Adulteress Looked And Found You.
Proverbs 7:15 (NIV).
15) So I came out to meet you;
I looked for you and have found you!
Proverbs Club Commentary.
The adulteress is active in the streets.
She hunted for you, and has entrapped you.
RUN!
https://pc1.tiny.us/2p9ah7rz
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