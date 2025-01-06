BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Most Important Inaugural Address: Forgotten Principles of Jefferson
Tenth Amendment Center
Tenth Amendment CenterCheckmark Icon
366 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
40 views • 3 months ago

The 10th Amendment, peace, cutting spending and debt, and eliminating taxes - these are just a few of the key principles Thomas Jefferson outlined in his first inaugural address. Easily one of the most important presidential speeches in American history, Jefferson’s inaugural laid out a bold and clear vision: a blueprint for liberty, unity, and strictly limited government under the Constitution. In this video, we’ll dive into the context of Jefferson’s election and address, his unwavering emphasis on peace, and the 13 essential principles of his administration. Over two centuries later, his message remains more vital than ever.

Path to Liberty: January 6, 2025

Keywords
libertypresidentconstitutionhistoryspeechlibertarianfoundersthomas jefferson10th amendmentinaugural
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy