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Zambia Wants Zambian Scientists To Validate The Safety Of CV19 Vaccines - Wise Leader!
2Corinthians211
2Corinthians211
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221 views • February 16, 2021
Circa. January 14, 2021

President Nevers Mumba has said that unless the Covid-19 vaccine is validated, verified and scientifically approved by Zambian experts it should not be injected into any Zambian body, or else Zambians shall die like fools.

Dr. Mumba has urged the Zambian government not to be satisfied with the fact the vaccine is said to be safe by the Americans or Russians, but only by the Zambian people.

“Zambians must not inject any vaccine in any Zambian body before proper validation. No injection should be inserted into a body of any Zambian. We must declare the vaccine unsafe,” Dr. Mumba said.

Source link: https://spring24.tv/health/vaccine-unsafe-until-approved-by-our-own-scientists-nevers-mumba/
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vaccinecovidzambian scientist must analyse safety and effectiveness of
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