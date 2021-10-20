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YELP spills the beans in a "message from my future self" (3/1/19)
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11 views • October 20, 2021
This email arrived in my inbox from Yelp. The subject line is, "We’ve got a message from your future self here." "We're here when stuff stops working right." What kind of stuff stops working right in the future? What does the imagery reveal?
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