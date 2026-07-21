Their Idea Of Debate Is Never Having One

All of these tactics are really just one.

In every conflict, the left will go after the people in the argument and leave the ideas untouched.

You don’t need debate prep if you convince everyone that your opponents are evil.

Their no-ideas, all-smear approach is straight out of Saul Alinsky’s ‘Rules For Radicals’.

That way, you avoid ideas entirely — and the left’s ideas are historically indefensible.





The full segment is linked below.





Fox News | Gutfeld! (20 July 2026)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6401696763112