10.08.22 Cider Sunday Ace High Imperial Hard Cider 4.5/5

This is the 1st Imperial Cider I've ever see. She runs 8% for the ABV. Of course ciders don't have an IBU rating but there should be a tartness scale. Regardless this is an easy drinker with no alcohol tang. This literally tastes like apple juice.
Fast crisp and smooth this is an easy quaffer and a solid choice for a warmer weather adult beverage.Thanks for coming by and spending some time with us.
Big 3 folks
Skal!
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear
https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.