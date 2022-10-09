Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
10.08.22 Cider Sunday Ace High Imperial Hard Cider 4.5/5
2 views
channel image
Beer and Gear
Published a month ago |

This is the 1st Imperial Cider I've ever see. She runs 8% for the ABV. Of course ciders don't have an IBU rating but there should be a tartness scale. Regardless this is an easy drinker with no alcohol tang. This literally tastes like apple juice.
Fast crisp and smooth this is an easy quaffer and a solid choice for a warmer weather adult beverage.Thanks for coming by and spending some time with us.

Big 3 folks

Skal!

E.

As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr

https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/

https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr

https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear

https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015

https://parler.com/BeerandGear/

https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1

https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr

Keywords
highbeer-and-gearbrews-and-viewscraft-cidercider-sundayhard-ciderace-ciderhouse

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket