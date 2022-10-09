10.08.22 Cider Sunday Ace High Imperial Hard Cider 4.5/5

This is the 1st Imperial Cider I've ever see. She runs 8% for the ABV. Of course ciders don't have an IBU rating but there should be a tartness scale. Regardless this is an easy drinker with no alcohol tang. This literally tastes like apple juice.

Fast crisp and smooth this is an easy quaffer and a solid choice for a warmer weather adult beverage.Thanks for coming by and spending some time with us.

Big 3 folks

Skal!

E.

As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr

https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/

https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr

https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear

https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015

https://parler.com/BeerandGear/

https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1

https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr