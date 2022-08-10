10.08.22 Cider Sunday Ace High Imperial Hard Cider 4.5/5

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This is the 1st Imperial Cider I've ever see. She runs 8% for the ABV. Of course ciders don't have an IBU rating but there should be a tartness scale. Regardless this is an easy drinker with no alcohol tang. This literally tastes like apple juice.
Fast crisp and smooth this is an easy quaffer and a solid choice for a warmer weather adult beverage.Thanks for coming by and spending some time with us.
Big 3 folks
Skal!
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
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