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Israeli Humor - Hope kindergarten
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612 views • March 30, 2022
Posted 31October2013:
What Kindergarten would look like in Israel if the Jews were not lied to by the Erev Rav.
A brilliant skit from the Israeli comedy show "Eretz Nehederet" (lit: "Wonderful Country) on Channel 2. This skit depicts a joint education program devised by the right-wing (yet mainstream) organization Im Tirtzu with the Ministry of Education that helps kindergarten children be prepared for the complicated life in Israel.
faith, Israel, politics, leftist, school,
What Kindergarten would look like in Israel if the Jews were not lied to by the Erev Rav.
A brilliant skit from the Israeli comedy show "Eretz Nehederet" (lit: "Wonderful Country) on Channel 2. This skit depicts a joint education program devised by the right-wing (yet mainstream) organization Im Tirtzu with the Ministry of Education that helps kindergarten children be prepared for the complicated life in Israel.
faith, Israel, politics, leftist, school,
Keywords
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