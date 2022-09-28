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We are in this together: waiting out the storm, finding where we stand, needing understanding, healing, learning and cooperation, helping each other in working out the kinks as we pursue restoration of a good society of betterment.
A practice video of a song by “Real Jon”, Jon David Miller, singer-songwriter, storyteller, reality philosopher and author.
Hear more songs at Yeswise.com.