GREAT AWAKENINGS WITH SCOTT BENNETT (AMERICAN MEDIA PERISCOPE, 2 JULY 2021)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Exposing the Real Story Behind the 9/11 Attacks with Jim Fetzer, Ph.D., Joe Olson, P.E., and Mike Harris. Further rounding out the analysis of what really happened on 9/11, Jim explains that Secretary of Defense Rumsfeld announced $2.3 trillion missing from the Pentagon budget the day before (as though he knew something would intervene to wipe it from the consciousness of the public, such that he could waltz into Congress the following day and ask for billions more in defense spending, no questions asked), Joe (on the basis of his vast background as a structural, mechanical, electrical and civil engineer) that WTC-1 and WTC-2 were nuclear demolitions) and Mike Harris complete the discussion of the politics of 9/11, where he has an extensive background in AZ and nationwide. Part 3 of 3.