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Alex In Cyprus - Strikes Ramp Up as Oil Reserves Hit 40-Year Low - Ukraine To Buy Chinese Drones With EU Cash - 7-15-2026
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Daily Update on the Ukraine situation from 'The Duran's' Alex Christoforou. Alex lends his well seasoned reasoning to his broadly researched fact base for some of the best cutting edge geopolitical analysis you'll find anywhere.

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Amazing music contribution from Peter Brown

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Keywords
trumprussiausalaskaukrainenatohitlavrovlowstrikesukrainianalex christoforouchinese dronesoil reservesramp up40-yeareu cash
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