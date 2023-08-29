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SOUTHFRONT.ORG BLOCKED BY U.S.-CONTROLLED GLOBAL INTERNET SUPERVISOR
perception is reality
perception is reality
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60 views • August 29, 2023

https://southfront.press/southfront-org-blocked-by-u-s-controlled-global-internetsupervisor/ On the night of 18 August, the “international domain name registry” blocked southfront.org without any warning or explanation. Despite the fact that this organisation has been formally independent since 1998, it is actually controlled by the US Department of Commerce. What they have done is an unprecedented action in the history of modern information society. This is the American way of democracy, freedom of speech and the rule of law.

Dear Friends, the SF Team appeals to you

Through 10 years of its work, SouthFront Team has repeatedly faced blatant acts of censorship from those who seek to take down really independent media and suppress the truth.

However, on August 18, we experienced something never seen before. The domain of our website, southfront.org, was taken down (domain delegation was removed) on the international level without any advance notice and explanation.

Apparently, the removal of SouthFront from YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and other mainstream social media, the blocking of accounts and years-long discrimination campaign against our Team, including summoning our volunteers for interrogation by the FBI, have not achieved results expected by instigators of these censorship acts. Therefore, they have turned to desperate moves like this.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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