DEEP STATE DECODES 05/18/23 EPISODE 576

Candlelight Vigils
Music intro: THE FIXX - RED SKIES
Video credit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TeHUQmAXz8o LIVE: Press Conference on Surrender of US Sovereignty to the World Health Organization
https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/barack-obama-we-need-full-blown-govt-censorship-to-eradicate-independent-media/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4kFyw9DEo5w Tracking Past Life Memories to Find Space Ark Crews
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=69bv-ghPmiU Rep. Boebert: It's time for the DOJ to do their job
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/05/robert-kennedy-jr-bravely-points-out-the-connection-between-ssri-antidepressant-use-and-mass-shootings-something-trump-also-touched-on-in-his-cnn-town-hall-video/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XXVkdax6x3In/ 🔥🔥THIS IS EXCELLENT!!!!!! 🔥🔥 EXACTLY HOW I WOULD TEACH THE ZOMBIES AND SLEEPWALKERS DURING THE
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/us-officials-confirm-russian-strike-patriot-system-ukraine-cnn
https://www.naturalnews.com/2023-05-11-pentagon-to-announce-new-weapons-package-ukraine.html
https://www.toddstarnes.com/crime/war-zone-10-shot-4-dead-in-democrat-controlled-memphis/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12087983/Matt-Gaetz-suggests-FBI-agents-INDICTED-Durham-report.html
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/its-just-not-safe-decades-old-baltimore-business-closes-shop-because-crime-blames-democrats
https://thinkcivics.com/antifa-targets-babies-lives-matter-rally-police-let-them-know-that-wasnt-a-good-idea/
https://www.breitbart.com/sports/2023/05/17/sir-vs-zir-mma-great-jake-shields-challenged-10-toughest-trans-men-to-fight-no-one-realistically-stepped-up/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Kn75hfvsgZPs/ PARASITES IN THE VACCINE LAYS EGGS AND HATCHES ON LIVE TV...
https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/23813490-durham-report
DONATE TO DEEP STATE DECODES
https://buy.stripe.com/aEUeY09WxfPy7VC7su Donate to DSD.
https://buy.stripe.com/00g8zCfgRcDmgs89AB Purchase Orgone.
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/d012240f-e352-407d-996e-74a99cd11efe
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/X35RQmVOZueu/ Deep State Decodes ArvilsArk
https://rumble.com/account/content?type=all
https://tv.gab.com/channel/ArvilsArk
[email protected]
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.