© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
When the devil says; no jab no job: I say, go to hell!
Follow
1
Share
Report
40 views • December 30, 2021
When the devil says; no jab no job: I say, go to hell! To live is Christ; to die is gain. My soul is not for sale. We wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against spiritual wickedness in high places, rulers of the darkness of this world: Apollyon.
The devil use people to do his dirty work; some ignorant, some like Judas, for the love of money. Let the devil know you are wide awake.
Matthew 16:23 KJV
“But he turned, and said unto Peter, Get thee behind me, Satan: thou art an offence unto me: for thou savourest not the things that be of God, but those that be of men.”
The devil use people to do his dirty work; some ignorant, some like Judas, for the love of money. Let the devil know you are wide awake.
Matthew 16:23 KJV
“But he turned, and said unto Peter, Get thee behind me, Satan: thou art an offence unto me: for thou savourest not the things that be of God, but those that be of men.”
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.