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When the devil says; no jab no job: I say, go to hell!
Yahsdaughter137777
Yahsdaughter137777
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40 views • December 30, 2021
When the devil says; no jab no job: I say, go to hell! To live is Christ; to die is gain. My soul is not for sale. We wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against spiritual wickedness in high places, rulers of the darkness of this world: Apollyon.

The devil use people to do his dirty work; some ignorant, some like Judas, for the love of money. Let the devil know you are wide awake.
Matthew 16:23 KJV
“But he turned, and said unto Peter, Get thee behind me, Satan: thou art an offence unto me: for thou savourest not the things that be of God, but those that be of men.”
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vaccinesnewsnwomark of the beastendtimescoronacovidprayer and fasting
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