When the devil says; no jab no job: I say, go to hell! To live is Christ; to die is gain. My soul is not for sale. We wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against spiritual wickedness in high places, rulers of the darkness of this world: Apollyon.



The devil use people to do his dirty work; some ignorant, some like Judas, for the love of money. Let the devil know you are wide awake.

Matthew 16:23 KJV

“But he turned, and said unto Peter, Get thee behind me, Satan: thou art an offence unto me: for thou savourest not the things that be of God, but those that be of men.”