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Four British Airway pilots DIE in the same week, just days after getting second covid shot
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342 views • June 28, 2021
A heartbreaking photo is circulating online. The photo shows four British Airway pilots memorialized in framed pictures that are propped up beside four books of condolence. A Reuters fact check just authenticated the picture and confirmed that the four British Airways pilots DIED in the same week, just days after getting a second covid shot.
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