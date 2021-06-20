© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
You Must Watch Share This The COVID19(84) Genocide Of 2020 - Claire Edwards
Follow
1
Share
Report
50 views • June 20, 2021
This is a must watch, so much information about what is happening, their schemes, and dastardly plans which we can see fulfilling before our eyes. I have to say, I procrastinated on this one for awhile, but today I finally watched it. Allow me to say this, it was well worth it, helping to cement in my own mind how low they will go to de-populate the world, no one is off limits.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.