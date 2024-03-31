PROJECT ARMAGEDDON = REVELATIONS = END TIMES PREDICTIVE PROGRAMMING! NIKOLA TELSA = THE PHILADELPHIA EXPERIMENT = FAKE RATURE = 1/3RD OF HUMANITY WILL 'DISAPPEAR!" = WW2= BALTIMORE BRIDGE = WW3 = PROJECT BLUE BEAM = ANTICHRIST! AGENDA 666! 2457 HZ NIKOLE TELSA RESTORES SOPHIA CHRIST CONSCIOUSNESS TO HUMANITY = ASCENSION = REVELATIONS = JESUS IS BACK! EASTER SUNDAY 2024!

Apocalypse is an eschatological film franchise written and produced by brothers Peter and Paul LaLonde, the makers of the similar Left Behind series. Like the latter, the films were produced and released by Cloud Ten Pictures.[1]

It focuses on the events that take place during the Great Tribulation period after the Biblical Rapture. Although there are four films in the series, the only end-time events that are depicted in them are the Rapture, the War of Ezekiel 38-39, and the Mark of the Beast.

The series' primarily follows characters Helen Hannah (Leigh Lewis), a reporter who becomes an Evangelical Christian following the rapture, and Franco Macalousso (played by Sam Bornstein in the first film, and Nick Mancuso in the following three films), the Biblical Anti-christ that claims to be the messiah and is the chancellor of the O.N.E. (One Nation Earth).

Other cast members include Jeff Fahey, Gary Busey, Carol Alt, Tony Nappo, Howie Mandel, Margot Kidder, Corbin Bernsen, and Mr. T. The films were released direct-to-video between 1998 and 2001. There are four entries, not including a planned but ultimately cancelled fifth film. The films have generally received mixed-to-negative critical reception.