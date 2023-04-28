Coach Dave Live - Pass the Salt!

Daniel 6:4 KJV Bible
“Then the presidents and princes sought to find occasion against Daniel concerning the kingdom; but they could find none occasion nor fault; forasmuch as he was faithful, neither was there any error or fault found in him.”
