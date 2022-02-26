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Ukraine Freedom Fighter Gives Eyewitness Account, School Boards, Stockholm Syndrome, and US Convoy | The Flyover Conservatives Show
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516 views • February 26, 2022
Tonight on the Flyover Conservatives show, we are tackling the most important things going on RIGHT NOW from a Conservative Christian perspective!
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Telegram - t.me/iowamamabears
Follow Dr “So Good” Sherwood
WEBSITE - https://DoctorSoGood.com
WEBSITE - Sherwood2022.com
Follow The Peoples Convoy-
WEBSITE - https://thepeoplesconvoy.org
Follow Banners4Freedom-
WEBSITE - https://banners4freedom.com
SPONSORS FOR TODAY’S VIDEO
ReAwaken America- text the word EVENTS to 40509
Kirk Elliott PHD - https://FloverGold.com
My Pillow - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover
-------------------------------------------
► Sign Up For Our Newsletter! -https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter
► MEET US IN PERSON!! Text EVENTS to 40509
(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)
► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate
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► Get $50 off of Dr. Sherwood’s 13 Week Course to Reset Your Life-
https://DoctorSoGood.com
► Get The TuttleTwins Books Today - https://FlyoverTwins.com
► Get 5% Off Of Dr. Zelenko’s Protocol ZStack at - https://FlyoverHealth.com
► Support a Family Owned, Pro-Life Woman Merch Store
🛍 https://col1972.com/discount/Flyover
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