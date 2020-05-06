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War on Liberty: Federal Militarization of Local Police
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42 views • May 06, 2020
With local police looking and acting more like an occupying army than peace officers every year - how did it get this way? From funding, grants and joint task forces, get an overview of the federal programs that are driving this dangerous trend.
Path to Liberty: May 6, 2020
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
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Path to Liberty: May 6, 2020
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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