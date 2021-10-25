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Medical Director: VaxPassport is ONLY to “Incentivize” Getting Jab
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90 views • October 25, 2021
Medical Director: VaxPassport is ONLY to “Incentivize” Getting Jab
Says it doesn’t have anything to do with transmission, unvaxed present no risk. So — it’s not about “health” just getting everyone vaxed
The vaccines are for manipulating DNA to reach their goal of transhumanism. Covid 19 doesn't exist.
They've wanted something like this since the publication of Darwin's "On the Origin of the Species" in 1859. First, it was in order to create the perfect industrial worker drone via psychological manipulation by the Psych Industry and Media/Governmental brainwashing. Now, they just want to eliminate the potential for a rebellion against the elites via genetic manipulation. - Gilded_Age_Phoenix
source:
The David Knight Show
Says it doesn’t have anything to do with transmission, unvaxed present no risk. So — it’s not about “health” just getting everyone vaxed
The vaccines are for manipulating DNA to reach their goal of transhumanism. Covid 19 doesn't exist.
They've wanted something like this since the publication of Darwin's "On the Origin of the Species" in 1859. First, it was in order to create the perfect industrial worker drone via psychological manipulation by the Psych Industry and Media/Governmental brainwashing. Now, they just want to eliminate the potential for a rebellion against the elites via genetic manipulation. - Gilded_Age_Phoenix
source:
The David Knight Show
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