WEALTHY ELITE CHILD PEDOPHILES – WHO ARE THEY – ANOTHER CHILD TRAFFICkING SURVIVOR TELLS THE TRUTH

Child trafficking, human sacrifice for satan and pedophilia are part of every government within each country of the world.Child trafficking, human sacrifice for satan and pedophilia are part of every government within each country of the world.Now that I have your attention, let’s talk about what is going on in governments around the world and their involvement in child trafficking and satanism.I have written about child trafficking and satanism in government before.In this post I will attempt to tie everything together to give you a good starting point if you are searching on satanism, freemasonry and child trafficking in governments.The idea of child trafficking by our beloved government of the United States, and other governments around the world, is hard to believe and accept.The idea of child trafficking by our beloved government of the United States, and other governments around the world, is hard to accept.The government wants you to feel disbelief and uncertainty, as this keeps them well-hidden, and their operation of child trafficking running.Anyone speaking out about politicians’ crimes against humanity is labeled a conspiracy theorist; nice title for anyone speaking their mind and seeking the truth don’t you think?Child Trafficking, Human Sacrifice and Satanism in GovernmentLinks for more reading on what governments are up toChild Trafficking survivor Katie Groves exposes government child traffickingChild trafficking exposed by Jeanette ArcherPedophiles in government exposedIsaac Kappy exposes Hollywood PedophilesTom Hanks – King of pedophiles in HollywoodDeep State pedophiles exposedTory Smith (RIP-suicided) exposes Mike PenceAdrenochrome in Hollywood – blood sacrificeFrazzledrip video (Hillary Clinton) – Adrenochrome harvesting and child tortureBiden the actor – actor wearing a biden maskHow the government uses CGI (computer generation) to fool usFreemasons and the Illuminati – what freemasons really areTruth about the Federal ReserveNew World Order denied by Jacob RothschildRothschilds and Rockefeller families control the worldThere are many more posts on this site (and other sites on the internet) that go into detail on these topics of child trafficking and crimes against humanity and more; the above list will get you started in your search for truth.When researching child trafficking and satanism within governments, the covid hoax, and more, it can’t be stressed enough to ALWAYS FOLLOW YOUR GUT. Deep down, you know the truth. You know something is wrong.Pedophilia, Satanism and Child Trafficking in Governments Around the WorldIf you are unaware of all the satanic child trafficking and pedophilia stuff that goes on in our world, you’re not alone.Many people have yet to research what really goes on within the shadow governments (Deep State) or just find it too hard to believe (they have brainwashed us for years with television, the lying news media, music and movies for decades.)Movies, music and the lying news media are used by government to sidetrack us, keep us occupied and brainwash us into believing what they want us to believe.Oh look, the back of the U.S. dollar spells MASON via a pentagram – the U.S. dollar holds the blue print for New World Order by FreemasonsPentagrams were used symbolically in ancient Greece and Babylonia, and are used today as a symbol of faith by many wiccans and satanists.The rabbit hole runs incredibly deep and wide with the Deep State, which will lead you to deeper rabbit holes that branch out even further down other paths in your search for truth.