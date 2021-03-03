WATER POPPING SOUND: My Water💧 POPS When I Put FIRE🔥 On It! WHY?

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My "Water Of Champions" aka Kangen Water, aka Electrolyzed Water, aka Ionized Water makes a popping sound when you put a flame next to the water because this water contains diatomic hydrogen (H2) due to the H2O molecule being split into H2 and -OH during the electrolysis process when electricity connects to the water and splits it.
H2, diatomic hydrogen is the antioxidant in the water! This water is full of the most superior antioxidant on the planet! 500 peer reviewed articles demonstrate diatomic hydrogen to have therapeutic potential in essentially every organ of the human body and in 150 different human disease models.
You're not going to hear this popping sound coming from imitation or counterfeit ionizers that falsely claim to be the same as the "Water Of Champions" ionizers (Enagic Kangen Water). You can get it for as low as $45 USD a month!
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