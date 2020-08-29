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THE TWO BEASTS AND THE MARK OF THE BEAST
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40 views • August 29, 2020
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Revelation 13:1-18. John saw a beast rise out of the sea. In the ancient world, people often thought of the sea as a place where evil things belonged. So, this awful beast came from the place of evil things. People also used the sea as a description for the mass of the peoples. This beast rises from among people to become greater than them. This beast is actually an evil man. Then there was another beast who came out of the earth the false prophet. He had two horns like a lamb. He gave the impression that he was gentle like a lamb. When he spoke, he was like a dragon. He was clever with lies. He could easily persuade people to do what he wanted them to do.
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