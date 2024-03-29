Why Would You Want to Hire an Architect for Your Upcoming Project?

Why would you want to hire an architect?





Ken Small from SSA Architecture in Las Vegas explains: From a purely pragmatic standpoint, what are the considerations in hiring an architect in Nevada as opposed to getting ‘plans’ from others? Aside from aesthetics, are there economic and pragmatic reasons to hire an architect?

The video also describes some of the other steps surrounding our tenant improvement process. This video is provided for educational purposes. Use of the ideas shown are done at your own risk. Watching a video or buying CADD software is no substitute for a licensed architect. Initial consultations at our office are always free for commercial projects.





We provide architectural services for all kinds of architectural projects from a mall kiosk to huge grocery stores. Other commercial uses that we have done are: restaurants, coffee shops, retail stores, shopping centers, car dealerships, casino projects and hotel projects.





Please come by to meet us and see our other work.

SSA Architecture

7040 Laredo Street, Suite C

Las Vegas, NV 89117

https://www.smallstudioassociates.com/





