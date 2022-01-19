© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Zelenko [DS]/Big Pharma Hid The Cures From We The People, Choice Has Been Made, Collapse..
Follow
1
Share
Report
97 views • January 19, 2022
[08.01.2022] Today's Guest: Dr. Zelenko
Dr. Zelenko Board Certified Family Physician with over 20 years experience. Dr. Zelenko was nominated for the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the Nobel Prize , Dr. Zelenko's team was one of the first in the country to successfully treat thousands of Covid-19 patients in the prehospital setting. Dr. Zelenko developed his now famous "Zelenko Protocol," which has saved countless lives worldwide. Dr. Zelenko recommended that President Trump take hydroxychloroquine. Dr. Zelenko begins the conversation explaining that the vaccine was designed to bring us into the Great Reset. The vaccine is not a vaccine but a mechanism to depopulate, and to hook us up to their new CBDC. The cures have always been there, Big Phara/[DS] has been hiding the cures, the choice was given, inform or collapse, the [DS]/Big Pharma chose collapse.
Z Stack Life -> http://zstacklife.com/x22
GETTR @drzevzelenko
Telegram https://t.me/zelenkoprotocol
Posted on January 8, 2022
85526 views
https://x22report.com/aiovg_videos/dr-zelenko-ds-big-pharma-hid-the-cures-from-we-the-peoplechoice-has-been-made-collapse/
Dr. Zelenko - [DS]/Big Pharma Hid The Cures From We The People,Choice Has Been Made, Collapse
X22 Report
Published January 8, 2022 283,854 Views
https://rumble.com/vs6l1g-dr.-zelenko-dsbig-pharma-hid-the-cures-from-we-the-peoplechoice-has-been-ma.html
https://rumble.com/c/X22Report
Dr. Zelenko Board Certified Family Physician with over 20 years experience. Dr. Zelenko was nominated for the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the Nobel Prize , Dr. Zelenko's team was one of the first in the country to successfully treat thousands of Covid-19 patients in the prehospital setting. Dr. Zelenko developed his now famous "Zelenko Protocol," which has saved countless lives worldwide. Dr. Zelenko recommended that President Trump take hydroxychloroquine. Dr. Zelenko begins the conversation explaining that the vaccine was designed to bring us into the Great Reset. The vaccine is not a vaccine but a mechanism to depopulate, and to hook us up to their new CBDC. The cures have always been there, Big Phara/[DS] has been hiding the cures, the choice was given, inform or collapse, the [DS]/Big Pharma chose collapse.
Z Stack Life -> http://zstacklife.com/x22
GETTR @drzevzelenko
Telegram https://t.me/zelenkoprotocol
Posted on January 8, 2022
85526 views
https://x22report.com/aiovg_videos/dr-zelenko-ds-big-pharma-hid-the-cures-from-we-the-peoplechoice-has-been-made-collapse/
Dr. Zelenko - [DS]/Big Pharma Hid The Cures From We The People,Choice Has Been Made, Collapse
X22 Report
Published January 8, 2022 283,854 Views
https://rumble.com/vs6l1g-dr.-zelenko-dsbig-pharma-hid-the-cures-from-we-the-peoplechoice-has-been-ma.html
https://rumble.com/c/X22Report
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.