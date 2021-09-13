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0912-2021-How About A Little More Peace In Your Life?
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53 views • September 13, 2021
Dr. Paul Schmaltz, retired veterinarian and plasma scientist, and Lynn Schmaltz discuss Never Ending Plasma Energy Peace and how you, your pets and your environment can benefit from having the plasma energy water of Peace. This is a little trip down memory lane. Paul and I did a video on Peace in August, 2019. It applies every bit as much today as it did then.
If you want to know how Dr. Paul made the Plasma Energy combinations, the following link will show part of the process. It does not show all the nano coating steps which are separate videos.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X6HvtRaV2Eo
Be sure to see our special on our home page! https://plasmaenergysolution.com
Disclaimer:
It is your right to educate yourself, to seek helpful information and to make use of it for your own benefit for you and your family. You are the one responsible for your health in using Never Ending Plasma Energy water and products. The views of others and suggestions are not intended to be a substitute for conventional medical assistance.
If you have any severe medical conditions you need to speak with the physician of your own choice. We are not medical doctors; we are plasma energy scientists. We do not claim to cure diseases but simply to help you make physical and mental changes in order to help change conditions in your body.
Plasma Energy Solution Association is a private membership association and a subsidiary association of Jump4Joy Ministry MZ0000-140559-120019, a private membership association under Grantor Trust 983142-341348-041035. The only membership requirement of purchaser is to use, enjoy and benefit from the Never-Ending Plasma Energy Solution
If you want to know how Dr. Paul made the Plasma Energy combinations, the following link will show part of the process. It does not show all the nano coating steps which are separate videos.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X6HvtRaV2Eo
Be sure to see our special on our home page! https://plasmaenergysolution.com
Disclaimer:
It is your right to educate yourself, to seek helpful information and to make use of it for your own benefit for you and your family. You are the one responsible for your health in using Never Ending Plasma Energy water and products. The views of others and suggestions are not intended to be a substitute for conventional medical assistance.
If you have any severe medical conditions you need to speak with the physician of your own choice. We are not medical doctors; we are plasma energy scientists. We do not claim to cure diseases but simply to help you make physical and mental changes in order to help change conditions in your body.
Plasma Energy Solution Association is a private membership association and a subsidiary association of Jump4Joy Ministry MZ0000-140559-120019, a private membership association under Grantor Trust 983142-341348-041035. The only membership requirement of purchaser is to use, enjoy and benefit from the Never-Ending Plasma Energy Solution
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