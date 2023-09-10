𝗙𝗥𝗘𝗘𝗠𝗔𝗦𝗢𝗡 𝗖𝗔𝗟𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗘𝗥 🔺️

In the Latin language, Anno means In the Year of.The English word, annual, is derived from the Latin word, anno.
C.E. means Common Era, (Christians sometimes call it the Christian Era)
B.C.E. or B.C. means Before Common era.
Freemasons Calender is: Anno Lucis - (A.L. or A:.L:.) In The Year of Light
Anno Lucis is Latin for In The Year of Light.
