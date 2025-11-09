Transgender SDA Pastors Among Us. SCOTUS Reversing Same Sex Marriage? Kanye West Apologizes To Jews

Transgender Seventh Day Adventist Pastors are causing chaos in the church. Men acting like women are an abomination in God's eyes. These individuals need to repent or be put out of the church because their false example is misleading the church members.





Supreme Court considers Kim Davis petition to overturn same-sex marriage ruling

The justices will vote during a private conference on whether to hear the case. The Supreme Court on Friday will consider whether to take up the appeal of former Kentucky county clerk Kim Davis, who has directly asked the justices to overturn the landmark 2015 decision that extended marriage rights to same-sex couples nationwide. Davis gained international attention after she refused to issue a marriage license to a gay couple on religious grounds in open defiance of the high court’s ruling and was subsequently jailed for six days. A jury later awarded the couple $100,000 for emotional damages plus $260,000 for attorneys fees. In a petition for writ of certiorari filed in August, Davis argues First Amendment protection for free exercise of religion immunizes her from personal liability for the denial of marriage licenses. She also claims the court’s decision in Obergefell v Hodges -- which rooted marriage rights for LGBTQ couples in the 14th Amendment’s due process protections -- was "legal fiction."





Kim Davis’ Divorces Called Out as She Fights Gay Marriage in Supreme Court. Social media users are criticizing former Kentucky court clerk Kim Davis for her multiple divorces as she urges the Supreme Court to take on her case challenging gay marriage. Davis has been divorced three times, according to court records obtained by U.S. News & World Report. Davis refused to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples, saying her faith prevented her from complying with the Supreme Court’s 2015 ruling in Obergefell v. Hodges. The Supreme Court was expected to consider whether it will hear Davis’ case at a closed-door conference on Friday. Josh Sorbe, a spokesperson for the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats, wrote on X, “The triple-divorced homophobe Kim Davis is back at the Supreme Court today to try preaching ‘sanctity of marriage’ and block LGBTQ+ folks' right to marry. She'll lose again, and she'll hopefully begin to reflect within.”





Video Shows Kanye West Apologizing to Rabbi for Antisemitic Comments. Kanye West held a private meeting with a New York Rabbi, Rabbi Yoshiyahu Yosef Pinto, where he expressed “profound remorse” for antisemitic comments he has made, and sought forgiveness. The exchange between the rapper, who legally changed his name to Ye in 2021, has circulated widely online, after it was shared by Rabbi Pinto on Instagram.





Kanye West makes groveling apology to NYC rabbi, blames bipolar disorder after years of antisemitic tirades. Rapper Kanye West — who released a song praising Adolf Hitler earlier this year — made a groveling apology to a New York City rabbi and said he is taking “accountability” for his bizarre antisemitic streak, which he blamed on mental illness. West, who now goes by Ye, told prominent celebrity Rabbi Yoshiyahu Yosef Pinto on Tuesday he had “profound remorse” for his laundry list of antisemitic remarks that triggered global outrage and cost him major business partnerships, video shared on social media shows. “I feel really blessed to be able to sit here with you today and just take accountability,” West told the rabbi. “I was dealing with some various issues of bipolar, so it would take the ideas I had and have me take them to an extreme where I would forget about the protection of the people around me or and myself.





Could a hurricane hit Sarasota in November? Here’s what history shows. November hurricanes are rare in Florida — and even rarer in Sarasota — but warmer waters could fuel late-season storms.





#SCOTUS51

#SDAPastors

#KanyeWest

#SameSexMarriage

#KimDavis

#SupremeCourt

#LGBT





#ZohranMamdani

#ImageOfTheBeast

#ChurchAndState

#SeventhDayAdventist

#Muslim

#Sabbath

#PoliticsInChurch

#4AngelMessage





Trump Repeats False Claim That Biden Planted FBI Agents at Jan. 6 Insurrection





Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse love





Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o





Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries





Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144





Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez





Zelle: 757-955-6871





PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth





Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936





Cash App: $Mrdhouse





Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

David House