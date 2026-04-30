Experiencing China’s Infrastructure and Innovation, an interview with Cyrus Janssen

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Step off the plane in China, and the first shock isn’t robots it’s reality. Ultra-modern airports, spotless streets, seamless metros. This isn’t the image many expect it’s a glimpse into a nation evolving at breathtaking speed. Some say it feels less like one country… and more like an entire continent.
#China #Innovation #Infrastructure #FutureCities #TravelAsia #GlobalShift
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