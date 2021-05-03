Doctor creates ImmunaBands to digitally access and show coronavirus vaccination

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“And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.”
King James Version (KJV)
The creator of ImmunaBand, Dr. Tashof Bernton, joined Good Day Philadelphia to talk about his idea for wearable coronavirus vaccination bracelets to help able to digitally access vaccine information for going out in public.
Does anyone still doubt the Mark of the Beast is imminent? Sheeple everywhere will want one of course....
Source : FOX 29 Philadelphia