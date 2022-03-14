This found with video.

Once upon a time there was some kind of fool in France who decided to go to war in Ukraine.



However, at the Yavoriv training ground, there was a meeting with the Caliber. Many of Mikael's pedo friends have died and now he is crying.



Without even having time to wash his panties, Mikael fled to Poland, and then to Sweden.



Translation of what this rooster wrote:



“Here, the base has just been destroyed, we are leaving. Among the dead are my friends, so we're running away from there. *cries* The base was destroyed. I need to get myself together. Here, the destroyed base, and they also bombed there. Just. Well, people say it's not true."



“Our base, where we signed a military contract with Ukraine, has just been destroyed. There were dozens of us, only we remained. There were hundreds of soldiers at this base, Americans. One hundred percent of someone is selling information about our base."