Brit SLAMS leftist critiques of the Queen 'DO YOUR RESEARCH’

Glenn Beck
Sep 16, 2022 While the vast majority of Britain mourns the loss of Queen Elizabeth II, far-left academics in the U.S. took a different approach: They raced to Twitter to criticize the Queen, the British monarchy, and how both allegedly are symbols of white colonialism. Well British political commentator Sophie Corcoran has a message for those ‘uneducated’ Americans: DO YOUR RESEARCH! She joins Glenn to explain why the critiques against Queen Elizabeth are wrong. Plus, Corcoran explains why this loss — in the midst of a terrifying energy crisis throughout Europe — feels like it came at the worst time for the United Kingdom.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wFQA0I2Odyc
