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CALL TO ACTION: Hold Healthcare Providers Accountable For Their Actions--Or Lack Thereof
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70 views • April 25, 2021
If you have had a family member subjected to a medical treatment that they did not consent to, then this video is for you. I filed a complaint with the Georgia Medical Board against a physician for ordering antibody treatments for my mother on a positive PCR test along without any kind of assessment. I encourage you to do the same. This is the only way we can stop this madness.
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