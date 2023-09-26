How humanity was hijacked...

If the Gateses and the Faucis and the representatives of the international medical establishment get their way, life will not return to normal until the entire planet is continuously vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2. What many do not yet understand, however, is that the vaccines that are being developed for SARS-Cov-2 are unlike any vaccines that have ever been used on the human population before. And, as radically different as these vaccines appear, they represent only the very beginning of a complete transformation of vaccine technology that is currently taking place in research labs across the planet.

