The Veil Wall (BEYOND THE VEIL SERIES)

This is the second of the vivid dreams that is being shared. This vivid dream took place in the summer of 2021. It is being shared to inspire and offer hope. Time is urgent for our awakening consciousness and humanity is overdue for a spiritual transformation beyond religion, politics, and carnal desires. We are all connected and we must awaken to our soul connection. Realizing our potential and remembering who we are in soul is essential to the survival of the human race.

Typo Correction: In other words and not another wards*



HTTP://HUMANPROGRESSION.ORG

http://dianneirene.com





