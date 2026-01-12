ABLE MINISTERS OF THE SPIRIT ~ PASTOR CHARLES LAWSON-JAN 11 2026

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nary a One of Us Is Qualified to Minister for Everything or at All Times, But (Most Often from Our Own Trials) as We Come to Know How to Pour in the Oil and the Wine, We Can Respond with Compassion to Others Who Have Likewise Fallen. First Step Toward a Broader Ministry Is to Fellowship with the Lord.