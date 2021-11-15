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DR. DAVID MARTIN- RAND PAUL GRILLING FAUCI IS ALL A THEATRE SHOW AND THUS A CRIME IN AND OF ITSELF
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130 views • November 15, 2021
Its What We Call "Good Jew Bad Jew" This Is When a Theatre Show Is Staged and Broadcast to Give the Dumb Viewers the False Narrative That the Big Bad Criminals Are Being Grilled and Ready to Be Arrested, Its a Form of Hope-ium and as Time Passes by New Theatre Shows Are Staged and the Dumb Masses Tend to Forget and Become Engrossed in a New Theatre Show.... Harvey Weinstein, Prince Andrew and Ghislaine Maxwell Are Perfect Examples of This. Rand Paul Is Now Involved in Criminality Genocide and Must Hang With the Rest of Them.
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(All Content Posted To This Channel Will Be Duplicated At The Sites Below)
ODYSEE LINK ----> https://odysee.com/@Harry_knowledge123:a
WORLD TRUTH VIDEOS LINK ----> https://worldtruthvideos.website/@Harry_knowledge123
ARCHIVE. ORG ----> https://archive.org/details/@harry-knowledge
BRIGHTEON ----> https://www.brighteon.com/channels/harryknowledge123
GOYIMTV ----> https://www.goyimtv.tv/home
BITCHUTE ----> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/iLB0Ibex4Pxg/
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