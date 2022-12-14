Create New Account
32) #RestaurarPortugal – Jorge Marrão vislumbra solução
#RestaurarPortugal
Published 18 hours ago |

Uma síntese da complexidade de dilemas, além das ideologias, capaz de incluir e equilibrar todos os interesses em sociedade, com liberdade e responsabilidade. Sim, esse é o Projecto do #RESTAURARPORTUGAL


Créditos ao canal COR DO DINHEIRO, Dezembro 13, 2022:

THINK TANK - a semana vista por Jorge Marrão e Joaquim Aguiar: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rr4cLyGM8LM | https://www.facebook.com/ACorDoDinheiroCL/videos/5512989875494025/ 


Veja também:

Lista de vídeos de contexto: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/96e46c74-ed1b-47d9-8282-2d28e6f23c51 

Lista do Projecto: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/18f09ff2-4bb3-4632-b1a9-ba211d3f27b1 


Website: https://www.restaurar-portugal.pt/  

#Restaurar-Portugal

#RestaurarPortugal

#Ressuscitar-Portugal

#RessucitarPortugal

Keywords
crimefraudeportugalpoliticamentiragovernochoqueservidaorestaurarportugalrestaurarresponsabilidadesolucaoperturbadorsintese

