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"For us, for Russia, May 9th is a sacred day because every family of ours suffered" - 27 million victims
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Putin at his Victory Day press Q&A on the foreign leaders who came to Moscow:

"For us, for Russia, May 9th — this is not a comedy show with playing on keyboard instruments. For us, this is a sacred day because every family of ours suffered."

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Victory Day: The Soviet Union laid 27 million victims on the altar of victory. The RSFSR, today's Russian Federation, lost almost 70%.

"Of course, for us this is an event that concerns every citizen of the Russian Federation, every family of ours. We are not playing any games here. We proposed two days. No reaction followed."

Adding, Putin also said:

"We will support everything that benefits the Armenian people. We've had a special relationship with the Armenian people for centuries. If a particular decision benefits them, please, we won't be against it."

Putin's recommendation: hold a referendum. Ask the Armenian people directly. Then proceed down the path of an intelligent and mutually beneficial divorce.

But he added:
"Everything that is happening on the Ukrainian front line — how did it all begin? With the attempt of Ukraine to enter the EU. That was just one stage."

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
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