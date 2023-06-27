We're Coming For Your Children!-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-JUNE 26 2023

LGBTQ activists participating in New York City's annual Drag March on Friday sparked outrage for chanting "we're here, we're queer, we're coming for your children" in a Manhattan park. The marchers, many wearing flamboyant dresses and clothing, walked through Tompkins Square Park in the East Village Friday night as part of the city's Pride Month celebrations. What was all that about? Oh nothing, just the Pride Movement announcing their plans to groom and recruit your kids.



"It were better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and he cast into the sea, than that he should offend one of these little ones." Luke 17:2 (KJB)



On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, we've reached the last week of Pride Month 2023, and it's going out with a bang. In New York, Pride marchers there were kind enough to validate something we have long warned about here at NTEB, that the Pride Movement needs to groom and recruit children into to stay alive and thrive. NTEB has warned you for over a decade that this was the Pride Plan, to groom and recruit your children, and at the very least you can take comfort in hearing them admit it here in 2023. All this and more on the Prophecy News Podcast.

