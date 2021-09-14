© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Truth About The Donald Trump Controversy
Follow
1
Share
Report
414 views • September 14, 2021
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/StefanMolyneux
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3443/the-truth-about-the-donald-trump-controversy
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3443-the-truth-about-the-donald-trump-controversy
Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump has come under fire for comments made during a private conversation with Billy Bush of Access Hollywood on the set of the Days of Our Lives soap opera in 2005. Stefan Molyneux goes through Donald Trump’s comments in contest and examines the inconsistencies, errors and motivations of the establishment Republicans who have gleefully thrown the Republican nominee under the bus.
Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/trump-controversy
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3443/the-truth-about-the-donald-trump-controversy
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3443-the-truth-about-the-donald-trump-controversy
Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump has come under fire for comments made during a private conversation with Billy Bush of Access Hollywood on the set of the Days of Our Lives soap opera in 2005. Stefan Molyneux goes through Donald Trump’s comments in contest and examines the inconsistencies, errors and motivations of the establishment Republicans who have gleefully thrown the Republican nominee under the bus.
Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/trump-controversy
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.