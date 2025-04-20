Raging Blades (2002, Playstation 2)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Raging Blades (known as Raging Bless in Korea and Raging Bless -
Gouma Mokushiroku in Japan) is a beat'em up developed by Pacific
Century Cyber Works and published by French company Wandoo (in Europe),
Pacific Century Cyber Works (in Japan) and Kama Digital Entertainment
(in Korea).
You can choose between four different characters. Up to four players can participate in co-op. Each character has different values regarding attack, defense, speed and magic. You have two different attacks, a normal and a slow but heavy attack. The latter often stuns enemies for a few seconds. You can also dash or perform a magical attack. Magical attacks are limited in number, and you get a magical attack by filling up gauge. The gauge is filled by hitting enemies.
Destroying crates and other breakble objects sometimes yield items, like a health restore or time-limited raise of the attack level.