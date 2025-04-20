BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Raging Blades (2002, Playstation 2)
FuerstBitmarck
FuerstBitmarck
4 followers
5 views • 2 weeks ago

Raging Blades (known as Raging Bless in Korea and Raging Bless - Gouma Mokushiroku in Japan) is  a beat'em up developed by Pacific Century Cyber Works and published by French company Wandoo (in Europe), Pacific Century Cyber Works (in Japan) and Kama Digital Entertainment (in Korea).

You can choose between four different characters. Up to four players can participate in co-op. Each character has different values regarding attack, defense, speed and magic. You have two different attacks, a normal and a slow but heavy attack. The latter often stuns enemies for a few seconds. You can also dash or perform a magical attack. Magical attacks are limited in number, and you get a magical attack by filling up gauge. The gauge is filled by hitting enemies.
Destroying crates and other breakble objects sometimes yield items, like a health restore or time-limited raise of the attack level.

Keywords
beatemupwanadoopacific century cyber workskama digital entertainment
