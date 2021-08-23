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"WHERE'S THE ISOLATE?" MIKE ADAMS & REINER FUELLMICH
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331 views • August 23, 2021
A MUST WATCH INTERVIEW - THIS IS GOLD
It runs for about 50 minutes, but is a must watch all the same.
Since mid-July 2020, the Corona Committee has been conducting live, multi-hour sessions to investigate why federal and state governments imposed unprecedented restrictions as part of the Coronavirus response and what the consequences have been and still are for people.
For more information visit our website: https://corona-ausschuss.de/en/
Anonymous information for the Corona Committee: https://securewhistleblower.com
With your donation you make our work possible: https://corona-ausschuss.de/en/donate/
Please remember to share, re-post & awaken 2 people every day
It runs for about 50 minutes, but is a must watch all the same.
Since mid-July 2020, the Corona Committee has been conducting live, multi-hour sessions to investigate why federal and state governments imposed unprecedented restrictions as part of the Coronavirus response and what the consequences have been and still are for people.
For more information visit our website: https://corona-ausschuss.de/en/
Anonymous information for the Corona Committee: https://securewhistleblower.com
With your donation you make our work possible: https://corona-ausschuss.de/en/donate/
Please remember to share, re-post & awaken 2 people every day
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