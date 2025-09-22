© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It's time to start asking ourselves, are people being disappeared?
For nearly a decade there have been rumors circulating of suspicious white vans, are these some clandestine eugenics program like we see depicted in Higurashi?
With masked officers running around, one can never tell what is truly going on.