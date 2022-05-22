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Ep. 4 Staffing for Small Businesses - God vs Government
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33 views • May 22, 2022
If you like your PPP loan, you can keep your PPP loan. If you were not pleased with the result of it, watch this video to learn God's zero-government, staffing solution for you right now and for the next pandemic. Jane Northrup Glenn, author of "God Punched Back" and "God's Public Option" along with her husband, Darryl Glenn, candidate for Mayor of Colorado Springs, discuss how the American Christian Marketplace Authority (ACMA) offers an unprecedented option moving forward.
Purchase "God Punched Back"
https://www.amazon.com/God-Punched-Back-Knocking-Government/dp/1098048202/ref=sr_1_2?keywords=jane+northrup+glenn&;qid=1652552791&s=books&sr=1-2
Purchase "God's Public Option"
https://www.amazon.com/Gods-Public-Option-Separation-Intended/dp/1638744092/ref=sr_1_1?crid=6LGFJ5RPQVNU&;keywords=jane+northrup+glenn&qid=1652553164&s=books&sprefix=jane+nort%2Cstripbooks%2C433&sr=1-1
American Christian Marketplace Authority
https://www.americanchristianmarketplaceauthority.com/
Purchase "God Punched Back"
https://www.amazon.com/God-Punched-Back-Knocking-Government/dp/1098048202/ref=sr_1_2?keywords=jane+northrup+glenn&;qid=1652552791&s=books&sr=1-2
Purchase "God's Public Option"
https://www.amazon.com/Gods-Public-Option-Separation-Intended/dp/1638744092/ref=sr_1_1?crid=6LGFJ5RPQVNU&;keywords=jane+northrup+glenn&qid=1652553164&s=books&sprefix=jane+nort%2Cstripbooks%2C433&sr=1-1
American Christian Marketplace Authority
https://www.americanchristianmarketplaceauthority.com/
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