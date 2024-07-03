💥Another UKR Airfield was Hit by an Iskander Strike, observed by a recon drone

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
💥🇺🇦 Another Ukrainian airfield was hit by an Iskander strike, observed by a reconnaissance drone.
This time, the missile strike hit the Dolgintsevo airfield near Krivoy Rog.
Preliminary information on the results of the strike:
- 1 MiG-29 frontline fighter - destroyed;
- 2 pieces of automotive equipment - destroyed;
- 4 units of aviation munitions (bombing systems) - destroyed;
- Up to 15 personnel eliminated;
- Two Su-25 attack aircraft - damaged.