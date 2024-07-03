💥Another UKR Airfield was Hit by an Iskander Strike, observed by a recon drone

150 views • 10 months ago

Preliminary information on the results of the strike:

This time, the missile strike hit the Dolgintsevo airfield near Krivoy Rog.

💥🇺🇦 Another Ukrainian airfield was hit by an Iskander strike, observed by a reconnaissance drone.

