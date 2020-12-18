NURSE FAINTS AFTER TAKING COVID VACCINE (LIVE ON AIR)

EVERY muzzled braindead moron should take as many jabs as possible at once! That should solve the problem of ubiquitous stupidity and ignorance.



People died or got severely injured in covid vaccine trials, people are getting serious side effects right now and are being injected with HIV virus. And that's just the beginning. No one knows what long-term side effects will do to all of us. RESISTS MEDICAL TYRANNY!



Covid is the most powerful force in the universe. It can create great swathes of servile impoverished peasants while at the same time raining down stunning wealth & Godlike powers on others. Like an evil Santa It knows when you're out past curfew or when walk to your table without your shame muzzle on. Dam, it even defies the laws of space and time. Vaccines that would take 5-15 years to develop it does in just a few short months.



In Covid we trust !



Vaccine deaths will be blamed on rona, they will love that.